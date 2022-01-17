Mysuru: A group of men, belonging to Lingayat community, abused and assaulted members of the underprivileged caste (SC) over a petty issue, in Mysuru.

The incident occurred at Arisinakare village in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru. A group of youngsters belonging to the Lingayat community got embroiled in a verbal spat with a few youngsters of the SC community, while eating street snacks, according to police officials.

Though the group dispersed eventually, the news reached the family members, who took it upon themselves to go to the area where the underprivileged community lives. This eventually led to some tension in the area.

According to sources, though the issue was resolved on that day, Caste Hindu youngsters allegedly raked up the issue again on Friday and assaulted members of the other group and subjected them to caste abuse.

Six persons, who allegedly assaulted and abused Scheduled Caste community members, have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The arrested have been identified as Murthy, Sachin, Naveen, Mahadevaswamy, Chandan and Santosh.

The police said a complaint had been filed at Jayapur police station and a case of caste atrocity had been registered. Mysore SP R.Chethan Visited the village on Sunday and said that investigation has begun and due action will be taken against the accused.