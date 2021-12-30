Mumbai: In a bank robbery at the SBI branch in the Dahisar area of Mumbai, a bank employee has been killed, while another is seriously injured. The robbery was attempted on Wednesday by two masked thieves who entered the bank premises at 3:25 pm in the afternoon. A CCTV video of the incident has been released, which also proved to be a crucial clue in capturing the culprits.

After the culprits broke into the SBI Dahisar branch at SV Road, they opened fire to create terror among the people present, conveying their intentions of a robbery. One of them tried to snatch a bag full of cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh from an employee named Sandesh Gomre. As Gomre resisted and refused to give the bag, the miscreant shot him in the chest with a pistol.

Meanwhile, the other burglar aimed a shot at the security personnel deployed at the bank, but missed it, consequently just injuring his target.The assailants then fled on foot towards Mira Road along with the bags placed on the counter.

After being alerted about the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police Praveen Padwal and DCP of North Mumbai Regional Division Vishal Thakur, along with the entire zone police team, reached the bank. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. Gomre succumbed to his chest injury and was declared dead on arrival at the Shatabdi Hospital, whereas the injured security person is undergoing treatment.

Eight squads led by the Additional Commissioner of Police were formed to investigate the incident. The police had enlisted the help of a dog team to nab the accused, as the robbers had left their sandals behind while fleeing. Based on that, the police managed to reach the accused, and have arrested both of them from Dahisar after an 8-hour long investigative spree.

