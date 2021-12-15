Mumbai: Maharashtra reported four new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID19, taking the tally of those infected with this strain to 32, the state health department said on Wednesday.

Of the total 32 patients, 7 are under treatment and the rest have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR, it said.

"As per the report given by the National Institute of Virology today, 4 more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these four patients, two are from Osmanabad, one from Mumbai and one patient is from Buldhana," the department said in a bulletin.

The genome sequencing was done on the laboratory samples taken in the first week of December which helped in detection of the Omicron variant.

The infected belong to the age group between 16 and 67 years. Of the four infected, one is woman and three are men - all are asymptomatic patients, and isolated in hospitals.

The health bulletin said one patient from Osmanabad had travelled to Sharjah and another patient was his high-risk contact.

The third case is a patient from Buldhana who had travelled to Dubai, while the fourth patient is from Mumbai who had travelled to Ireland, the bulletin said, adding "the close contacts of these patients are being tracked."

While the 16-year old is not eligible for vaccination, the other three patients have been inoculated.

Mumbai has reported 13 Omicron cases, Pimpri Chinchwad (in Pune district) (10), Pune city (two), Osmanabad- (two), Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar, Buldhana (one each).