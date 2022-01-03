Mumbai: Huge fire breaks out at a clothing store in Ghatkopar area
Published on: 4 hours ago |
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Mumbai (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out at a godown of a clothing store in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
