At least 5 feared trapped after multi-storey building collapsed in Mumbai
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Mumbai: At least five persons are feared trapped in the debris after a 5-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra East. The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb, he said.
At least five persons are feared trapped in the debris, the official said. Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, where a rescue operation has been launched, he said. Half a dozen ambulances, five fire engines and one rescue van are at the site, the official added.
(PTI)
