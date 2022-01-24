Trichy (Tamil Nadu): Twenty-four-old Sasi Gilpat, a bull tamer from Trichy, succumbed to the injuries after being hit by a bull during the Jallikattu competition.

To celebrate the harvesting festival of Pongal, traditional Jallikattu events were conducted all across Tamil Nadu. On January 22, one such Jallikattu contest was conducted at the Pallapatti area in the Trichy district. It saw participation from more than 750 bulls and 300 bull tamers.

After the game began, Sasi, one of the participants, was hit by a bull and collapsed. According to reports, the bull kicked in Sasi's chest. Though he was rushed to a hospital immediately and despite the best efforts of doctors, he succumbed to injuries.

READ: Madurai resident wins Palamedu Jallikattu; bull taming event leaves 36 injured