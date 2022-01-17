Palani: 400-year-old spears made of gold and copper, which were taken in an annual ritual procession from Karaikudi to the Palani temple, went missing from a temple.

The Nagarathar community of Karikudi, Pudukottai, and Sivagangai have been carrying out this yatra for 422 years since 1601.

This year, they left their respective hometowns and reached the Natham area on January 13. They stayed in the Perumal temple and kept the spears in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in a silver box. But they were found missing the next morning. Natham police are investigating the case.