Madurai (Tamil Nadu): The Madras High Court has allowed rooster fights during the upcoming Pongal festival with certain riders.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Thangamuthu from Uthamapalayam who sought permission to conduct cockfights to celebrate Pongal while promising to abide by all the rules of the government.

The petition said: "We have planned to conduct cockfights without tying the blades to the rooster's legs at Uthamapalayam of Theni district to celebrate Pongal. We will conduct this festival by following all the rules and precautions advised by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, we request permission from respective officers for conducting cockfight on January 16."

Allowing the request, Justice G R Swaminathan cautioned that during the cockfight, no blades or knives should be tied to the rooster's legs.

"Fight should not be to kill any cock. The bird should be alive after the fight gets over," the judge remarked.

He allowed the cockfight on January 17 as the state has announced a weekend lockdown.