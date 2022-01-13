Kozhikode: In a bizarre incident, fishermen off the coast of Kozhikode, rescued a buffalo that was found lying deep inside the sea. After struggling for six long hours, the fishermen finally rescued the buffalo and returned it to the shore.

Four fishing boats had ventured into the sea on Thursday from Kothi Beach. They found the buffalo struggling to stay afloat in the deep sea around 2 am. It was going further inside when the fishermen intercepted. They first tied two big plastic cans on both sides of the animal to help it stay afloat. The fishermen then used a rope to tie the buffalo to the boats and slowly dragged it towards the shore.

It took six hours for them to reach the shore with the buffalo. Though the fishermen- AT Rashi, AT Firoz, AT Sakeer, and A T Dilshad- who were out for fishing had to return empty-handed - they were happy that they could save a life.

How the buffalo reached the sea is not clear. It is suspected that it would have run away when brought to the slaughterhouse. Buffalo is now safe with the fishermen and they hope its owner would soon come searching for it.