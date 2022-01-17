Kottayam: In a gruesome incident, an assailant abandoned the dead body of a youth in front of the police station after beating him to death. The accused, identified as history-sheeter Jomon, allegedly shouted to gain the attention of the police after dropping the dead body and told the police that he has murdered the youth, Shanbabu.

Shanbabu was a resident of Vimalagiri in Kottayam, Kerala. Police then rushed the youth to the hospital, but hospital authorities said that he was dead on arrival. Following this, police arrested Jomon, who is involved in several other criminal cases.

Police said Jomon was under the influence of alcohol and ganja when he came to the police station, carrying the body of Shanbabu on his shoulder.

On Sunday, Jomon kidnapped Shanbabu in an auto. He then took the victim to various places and assaulted him, due to some previous enmity. When he found Shanbabu motionless, he carried the youth to the police station and dropped the body in front of it around 3.30 am on Monday.

Several goonda gang-related assaults and attacks have been reported in Kottayam in recent times. The latest incident has sent shock waves among the local people as it was seen as an open challenge from the criminals to the police.