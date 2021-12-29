Sagar Islands: As West Bengal is witnessing a surge in Covid 19- cases and if the situation worsens further then the educational institutions in the state might be closed again, informed the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee at the administrative review meeting at Sagar Islands on Wednesday. She also directed the state education secretary to review the situation.

"COVID-19 cases are on the rise... there are a few Omicron cases also. So, review the situation in the state. We may consider closing down schools and colleges for some time," Ms Banerjee told officials at the meeting.

If the situation is required then government offices also can be asked to operate with 50 per cent capacity and might take some decisions on the international flights coming to Kolkata.

As per media reports, the current tally of active cases in the state, stood at 7457, including 752 new cases identified on Tuesday. In terms of Omicron surge, currently, there are about 11 cases of the new variant identified in the state with 5 being identified on Tuesday.

