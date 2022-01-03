New Delhi: For the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, 2021 was literally spectacular. The party not only managed to successfully tide over the growing prominence of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which at one point in time was literally breathing down its neck, but it also ended the year with a stellar performance in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election.

Even before the Trinamool Congress election managers could salivate the winnings of Kolkata, they had to again huddle to chalk out a winning strategy for the upcoming elections to the Municipal Corporations of Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar (Salt Lake), Asansol, and Chandannagar.

In Kolkata, Trinamool has bagged 134 out of 144 civic wards and all 16 Boroughs. Such has been the brute majority that there is no official opposition party in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation as no other party has the requisite numbers (20 councilors). The BJP ended the race with three seats and the Left Front and Congress managed two each and three seats were won by independent contestants.

But, what exactly happened in Kolkata, might not be the case when the polls go to the districts. The BJP had bagged 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state in 2019, but none of them from Kolkata. The saffron party had outsmarted the Left and the Congress in the 2021-Assembly elections to become the only opposition party in the Bengal Assembly. The Left and Congress drew a naught. Again, BJP did not win any Assembly seats in Kolkata. Their numbers came from the districts, both in North and South Bengal.

The elections to the five civic bodies to be held on January 22, will happen in the districts.

Among them, the Left Front had won the Siliguri Municipal Corporation election last time in 2015 with Ashok Bhattacharya as its Mayoral candidate. But, the CPI(M) lost the Siliguri seat to BJP in the Assembly elections, leaving the contest wide open in civic polls. Bhattacharya is yet again the Left's bet and up against a surging BJP as well as a formidable Trinamool Congress.

Infighting within both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP have already come to the fore after the names of the candidates were announced. Disgruntled faces have made their presence felt with independent candidates contesting against official nominees. The civic body in the foothills of Darjeeling could go any way.

Asansol, which at one point of time became synonymous with BJP and Babul Supriyo winning the Lok Sabha seat consecutive times, is presenting a different equation. Supriyo has changed sides and is now with the Trinamool Congress. On the other hand, former Mayor of Asansol Jitendra Tiwari is in the saffron camp from Trinamool Congress. The contest for the civic body of Asansol is turning out to be a hot chase.

Leaving aside Chandannagar and Howrah, where the ruling Trinamool Congress has a strong base, the contest for the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation in the prestigious Salt Lake and Rajarhat areas aligned with Kolkata, is also interesting. Though the Trinamool Congress has a distinct edge in this civic body, yet the return of Sabyasachi Dutta, a Trinamool turncoat from BJP, and being nominated by the Trinamool yet again, has split the ruling party's supporters in the satellite township.

There is no doubt in the fact that the Trinamool Congress has increased its vote share from around 57 percent to 72 percent in Kolkata and the BJP's vote share in the metropolis slid from around 20 percent to a mere 8.9 percent, since the Assembly elections, but when the elections happen later this month in the districts, the saffron party could spring some surprises.

