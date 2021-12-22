KOLKATA: Just a day after facing humiliating defeat in the polls for formation of the new board of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), BJP, on Wednesday, announced a major reshuffle in its West Bengal state committee.

BJP Lok Sabha member, Soumitra Khan and MLA, Agnimitra Paul have been removed from their positions. Dr Indranil Khan has replaced Soumitra Khan as the president of the party’s youth wing in the state. Tanuja Chakraborty has replaced Agnimitra Paul as the president of the party’s women’s wing in the state.

Sayantan Basu has lost his post as the party’s state general secretary.

Party MPs Locket Chattopadhyay along with Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Deepak Burman and Jagannath Chattopadhyay have been appointed as the state general secretaries. Their party Lok Sabha members, Jagannath Sarkar, Arjun Singh and Khogen Murmu have been appointed as the state vice presidents of the party.

BJP sources said that the new committee is a perfect blending of old guard and turncoats.

In the recently concluded KMC polls, in terms of vote share BJP has been pushed to the third position by the Left Front. BJP sources said that the new state committee has been formed keeping in mind the polls for the remaining municipalities and municipal corporations which are scheduled to go for polls next year.