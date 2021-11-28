Poonch: A Pakistani teenager, who was caught near the LoC at Chhabila Post, an Indian Army post located in Gulpur sector of Poonch district, was handed over to district police on Sunday for further investigation.

According to police, at around 1:30 pm on Thursday, the jawans of 3/3 GR Battalion of the Indian Army stationed at the LoC spotted Samad Ali, son of Mohammad Banaras, resident of Tetritot tehsil, located near the LoC.

He crossed the Line of Control and reached Indian territory before Indian Army took him into custody. Later, he was handed over to the police after a medical checkup at Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital Poonch on Sunday afternoon.

Already, Indian Army interrogated him for three days.