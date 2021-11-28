Jammu and Kashmir: More than two dozen employees are being fired in Jammu and Kashmir for alleged involvement in militant activities. An investigation by the intelligence agencies has identified 28 government employees who could be shown the door in the coming weeks.

According to sources, during the investigation, most of the said employees are from Kashmir while a few employees are also from Jammu province. A total of 28 employees have been listed in this regard. Those who are directly or indirectly involved in militant activities and whose record is also dubious.

According to the list, some employees include junior and middle-ranking officers, all of whose evidence has already been gathered by the relevant agencies so that the court can take action and prosecute them.

It should be noted that several government employees have already been fired for allegedly working as accomplices of militants, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief, Syed Salahuddin and a former chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, late Syed Ali Gilani's grandsons are also included.

After the Abrogation of article 370, several laws were amended in Jammu and Kashmir, which once said that a government employee whose activities would harm the security of the country or the state can be fired without any investigation or inquiry.

This is not the first time that the Jammu and Kashmir government has taken such action on charges of involvement in anti-national activities. During the Governors' rule in Jammu and Kashmir, several officials were sacked, including the name of Naeem Akhtar, a senior PDP leader. Similar actions were taken in 1995 and 2016, but later on court directions, the aforesaid officials were reinstated.

It may be mentioned here that after the conversion of Jammu and Kashmir into two Centrally Administered Territories, the total number of employees in UT Jammu and Kashmir stand at 450,000.

