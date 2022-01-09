Vijayawada: A family of four from Telangana died by suicide at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. While the mother and son drank poison, father and the other son jumped into the River Krishna.

The deceased family had booked a room on the third floor of Sri Kanyakaparameshwari Satram in Vijayawada on January 6 under the name Pappula Akhil. A man named Sri Rama Prasad from Nizamabad called the hotel at 6 am in the morning to inform them that his brother-in-law's family was going to kill themselves by suicide. He said he received voice messages from his brother-in-law at around 2.30 am.

Immediately after receiving the information, the hotel staff went to the room and found the mother and one of the two sons dead and called the police. Police personnel, who arrived at the spot, found up to 20 bottles of insulin and syringes in the room.

Police suspect that the duo injected all of it into their bodies. And that, one of the sons having a B Pharm degree might have helped them find the means to end their lives by suicide. After a while, police found that the father and other son had jumped into the Krishna river.

The deceased have been identified as Pappula Suresh (56), Pappula Srilatha, Akhil (28), Ashish(22). Police have registered a case and investigation is on to find the reasons behind the tragedy.