Peddapalli (Telangana): Three persons died after they were buried alive in a mishap at a mine in Ramagundam on Tuesday. The victims include two coal miners and a manager of the government-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), officials said. The deceased have been identified as Jayaraj, Chaitanya Teja and Srikanth.

The mishap occurred following a roof collapse in the mine as coal was being brought to the surface, the officials added. The miners were busy in coal excavation works at the time of the accident, eyewitnesses said.

The SCCL authorities immediately launched rescue operations and several injured persons have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Ramagundam, in Peddapalli district, is around 250 kms away from state capital Hyderabad.