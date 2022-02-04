Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad made elaborate bandobast measures on Friday, after AIMIM's Owaisi's convoy was attacked and shots were fired in Meerut.

The bullets hit Owai's car and he had to take another one to Delhi, but no one was injured. Nevertheless, Hyderabad police became alert and deployed police officials at Charminar and around the Old city of Hyderabad.

As there is a possibility of clashes in Hyderabad in the context of attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy, police also conducted inspections in several areas. Surveillance in troubled areas have been increased and police have stepped up patrol in and around Charminar. Shops in the vicinity of Charminar, Lad Bazaar and Mecca Masjid remain closed.

Two persons arrested for opening fire on Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Meerut told the Uttar Pradesh Police that they took the action after being hurt by the AIMIM chief's anti-Hindu remarks. Meanwhile, police said the interrogation is underway.

In this backdrop, as per reliable sources, the Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security of CRPF with immediate effect.

