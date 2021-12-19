Warangal: The Centre is yet to respond to some of the issues such as setting up Judicial Infrastructure Corporation and financial help to lawyers who lost livelihood due to COVID-19, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the court complex, Justice Ramana said though the proposals for setting up a Judicial Infrastructure Corporation and mobile internet facilities in rural areas were sent in July and June, the proposals have not been translated into action. He however, said he was hopeful that the Centre would bring in a legislation in the ongoing winter session of Parliament for creating the Judicial Infrastructure Corporation.

"I asked the Centre to financially help families of lawyers who lost their livelihood due to Covid. There is no proper response from the government so far. With regards to creation of infrastructure there is no response either. I raise these issues whenever I get a chance at various forums when the Prime Minister and President are present," laments Justice Ramana.

The reason behind piling up pending cases, is not only shortage of judges but lack of necessary infrastructure. Without providing the necessary infrastructure expecting judges and lawyers sitting in dilapidated court buildings to deliver justice is not fair, said Ramana. Governments, especially the Centre should note this, he further said.

According to him, though lawyers in cities and towns could afford video conferencing, advocates in rural areas who cannot afford the internet would eventually lose their jobs. "If necessary, the government can rope in big corporates to set up network stations under corporate social responsibility funds so that they can attend court duties virtually. The suggestion so far has not translated into action. I am waiting for the government to do something about it," the CJI said.

He said many states in the country are shying away from allocating funds to build court complexes. He, however, appreciated the Telangana government for sanctioning funds to build a complex here without waiting for central government funds.

Earlier, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that a proposal has been received from the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for setting up a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India for the arrangement of adequate infrastructure for courts. "The three main issues in the country are lack of basic infrastructure, to increase the number of judges and financial help to deserving lawyers. Then only judiciary will be accessible to common people," he said.