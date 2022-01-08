Hyderabad: A gas leakage occurred during the repairing of water pipelines near Gayatri towers on the Nizampet Highway in Hyderabad on Friday.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. When the water pipeline was being repaired with the help of a JCB, the gas pipe broke suddenly, scaring the residents in the area.

This led to dust particles scattering in the air, creating a smog-like situation. Police reached the area soon, cleared the traffic jam, and took necessary action to prevent further gas leakage with the help of relevant officials.

Though the leakage stopped after a while, residents in the area were unhappy because they alleged this had happened in the past as well and none of their earlier suggestions to prevent it were taken seriously.