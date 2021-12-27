Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a man along with his two-year-old child died because of electrocution, while his wife suffered burns on Monday.

The incident happened in Isnapur, Patancheru zone of Sangareddy district in Telangana.

As per the locals, the deceased got electrocuted when an iron rod they were carrying inside their house, accidentally touched the electric wire passing by their house.

The deceased man was identified as Vasumallik‌, while his wife Reena ‌Mallik who has been rushed to hospital is in critical condition.

The three were living in rented accommodation and were natives of Jagat Singhpur, Jajipur Zone, Odisha.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem and investigating the matter.