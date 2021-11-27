Gwalior(MP). Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat gave a speech in the Atal Bihari Auditorium of Jiwaji University, Gwalior on Saturday.

In his address at the programme, he said that Hindus and India cannot be separated. If India has to remain Bharat then India has to remain Hindu. If a Hindu has to remain a Hindu, then India will have to be united. He also said that many other things about the relevance of Akhand Bharat. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the program.

RSS chief said, 'There is no India without Hindu and no Hindu without India. India broke, Pakistan was born because we forgot the feeling that we are Hindus, Muslims there also forgot it. The strength of those who consider themselves to be Hindus first decreased, then the numbers decreased, so Pakistan was no longer India. This is Hindustan and Hindu people have been living here by tradition. Everything that is called a Hindu has developed in this land. All the things of India are related to the land of India, not by chance,"

He further added, "fragmented India has to be unbroken, it is our national and religious duty. Partition is the result of Islamic invasion, British invasion. Religion has always had a place in the upliftment of India. It is 2021, not 1947, now partition is not possible. Hindu society needs to be organized. We made a compromise so there was a partition. Our culture says that there is unity in diversity, so Hindus cannot say that Muslims will no longer exist. Together we will live in discipline, this is our culture. Everyone has to follow discipline," he concludes.