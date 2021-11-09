Agartala: The CPIM west district committee has alleged that miscreants belonging to some influential BJP MLAs and ministers pressurized the Left Front candidates and their proposers to withdraw their candidature. In a press statement, CPIM west district committee said that the houses of some candidates of the Left Front were vandalized.

"Nibir Chakraborty, the proposer of the Left Front candidate in Ward No. 48, was attacked with the intention of killing him, breaking both his arms, injuring his head. He needed six stitches and sustained injuries from head to toe. He was taken to Kolkata for treatment yesterday. Many Left Front candidates have been threatened with dire consequences if they do not withdraw their candidacies. The Ministers concerned cannot avoid responsibility for all these incidents," the statement reads.

They also said that even then, the Left Front candidates did not shy away from contesting the municipal elections to strengthen the struggle for the restoration of democracy. "But in the end, the BJP-backed miscreants forced the Left Front candidates in Wards 14, 15, 16 and 43 to withdraw their candidature. Earlier, the Left Front candidate in Ward No. 20 was also forced to withdraw from the contest. The CPI(M) West Tripura district secretariat body has strongly condemned the anti-democratic activities of the BJP," CPIM alleged.

"For the past 43 months, the BJP has been carrying out a series of attacks on the people's right to vote in a democracy and democratic rights in the state in a series of similar threats and attacks on the Left Front candidates, proposers, activists and supporters to turn the elections into a farce."

The CPIM said that the responsibility of the Election Commission is to conduct the election in a free and peaceful manner adding that despite the ruling party's anti-democratic activities and fascist terrorism, the Election Commission has not yet taken effective steps to stop this.

The party demanded that the Election Commission should immediately fulfill its legal obligation to conduct the elections in a free and peaceful manner.

The CPIM west district committee also urged the citizens of Agartala to re-establish democracy by speaking out against the anti-democratic activities of the BJP and to exercise their voting rights in favour of the Left Front in the interest of the overall development of Agartala.