Guwahati: The BJP-led government in Assam has decided to honour Tata Group Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata with the state's highest civilian award "Assam Baibhav".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this during the Asom Divas celebration at New Delhi on Thursday. He said that the Tata Group Chairman Emeritus will be honoured for his contribution towards cancer treatment in Assam.

"Delighted to announce that the Government of Assam has decided to confer its highest civilian award, Assam Baibhav, to @RNTata2000 Chairman, @tatatrusts for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," tweeted Sarma.

Ratan Tata had played a major role in establishing several cancer care facilities in Assam. The Chief Minister said that "Assam Baibhav" is the highest civilian award instituted by the state which is conferred upon people working silently and relentlessly for the benefit of Assam.

In 2017, Tata Trusts and Government of Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deliver comprehensive cancer care and ensure affordable quality treatment of cancer patients in Assam, which then had the highest per capita burden of cancer in India. The collaboration was aimed at strengthening the cancer care system and reducing the economic burden of cancer treatment across the state.