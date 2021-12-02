Guwahati: Banned militant outfit, Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) is likely to shun the path of violence and join the national mainstream soon. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this in a tweet on Thursday and welcomed the decision of the KLO to resolve all issues through political dialogue.



"In continuation of Govt of India’s efforts to bring lasting peace in the region, I welcome the desire of KLO leadership to join mainstream at an early date to resolve all issues through political dialogue. Govt of Assam would fully reciprocate this goodwill measure," said the tweet of Assam Chief Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently authorized the Assam Chief Minister to initiate peace talks with the anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa) led by its commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom.

Sarma was also partly involved with the Naga Peace talks with the NSCN (IM). The CM accompanied by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Rio had also met the NSCN (IM) leadership including Thuingaleng Muivah to find a way forward for the stalled Naga Peace talks.

The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation is a militant organisation based in India's northeast and are fighting to establish a separate Kamtapur nation comprising six districts in Assam and West Bengal including Kokrajgar, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Glapara in Assam and the districts of Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur and Malda in West Bengal.

