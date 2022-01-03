Rewari: Some anti-social elements changed the name of Bhimrao Ambedkar Park to Prithviraj Chauhan Park in Dalit Basti of Tankadi village under Rewari district. Similarly, a bus stand also got renamed as Prithviraj Chauhan by unidentified miscreants.

As the villagers got to know about the incident, they got furious over it and alleged that anti-social elements are trying to disrupt peace in the village. Demanding action, villagers also submitted a memorandum to the SDM and DDPO of Bawal.

Regarding this, a Panchayat of Sarva Samaj was also called in the village on Sunday. Sarpanch Hemkanwar Chauhan was apprised about the incident in the panchayat after which he sought two names to be restored.

The next day, Sarpanch Hemkanwar mentioned this incident to his father-in-law Dalel Singh Chauhan working in CM window. After which, Dalel Singh reached the DDPO office along with villagers to present the memorandum.

The DDPO has assured the villagers that soon the investigation in this matter will be handed over to the SDM.

Read : Defeated panchayat candidate forces Dalits to spit and lick