Madrid: An Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) led by Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, is presently participating in the 143rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly at Madrid, Spain from 26-30 November 2021. On the sidelines of the Assembly, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, and Poonamben Maadam, all Members of Parliament, attended the meeting of the Governing Council of IPU.

Diya Kumari, MP participated in the debate on the theme of the next resolution of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development on ‘Leveraging Information and Communication Technology as an enabler for the education sector, including in times of pandemic’. Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP is the co-rapporteur for the drafting of the this Resolution.

While Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP participated in the debate of the Standing Committee of Democracy and Human Rights on the draft resolution on ‘Legislation worldwide to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse’. During the debate, all amendments proposed by India were accepted by the co-rapporteurs and the Committee.

Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP participated in the meeting of the Committee to Promote Respect for International Humanitarian Law. Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, MP participated in the meeting of the Advisory Group on Health.

During the afternoon sitting of the Assembly, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan made baseless and unwarranted remarks against India, which were suitably rebutted exercising the Right to Reply by Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP.

The Assembly unanimously adopted emergency item ‘Harnessing Global Parliamentary Support for vaccine equity in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic'. The item was mooted by Africa Group.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, the Seventh BRICS Parliamentary Forum was hosted by Parliament of India. Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP and Leader of the Delegation Chaired the Forum.

All Members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation participated in the Forum. South Africa was represented by the Speaker of the National Assembly, HE Nosiviwe Mapisa-Qhakula. The delegation from Brazil was led by Atila Lins, MP, Chamber of Deputies. From the Russian federation, HE Petr Tolstoy, Deputy Chairman of State Duma and HE Konstantin KOSACHEV, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council participated in the Forum. Shen Yueyue, Vice President of the Permanent Committee of the National People’s Congress of China participated through recorded video message.

The forum deliberated on the overall theme 'the Role of BRICS Parliaments in ensuring inclusive and equitable post pandemic economic recovery'.