New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre, States and Union Territories to nominate nodal officers within a week from today to ensure that funds allocated by Central government are utilised with proper utilisation certificate for consumer commission infrastructure.

The court observed that the Centre releases funds but states do not utilise them and then it lapses. It should be properly utilised for consumer commission infrastructure so that every one is satisfied.

The bench comprising of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh was hearing a suo moto case regarding inaction of the governments in appointing president and members/staff of Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and inadequate infrastructure across the country.

The court was appraised about the status of consumer disputes redressal commissions in various states and no state has filled its vacancy. Some have partially complied with the directions, some have overlooked it. The court granted two months of time, till end of January to the states fill up the vacancies.

Regarding staff in the commission, court was observed that 9 states and UTs don't have posts for registrar and joint registrar and remaining states which have the posts are also lying vacant. It said that the timeline which was given to them has expired and some states it is about to expire. "Some of the states have given almost one and half years plan and this is not acceptable. If the post of adjudicating members have been filled in they are not supposed to do everything themselves. Thus endeavour should be made to ensure that the same are appointed within a period of 2 months," ordered the court.



Court ordered issue of advertisements for posts in 4 weeks and adjourned the matter for hearing again in 3rd week of February.

