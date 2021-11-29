New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, directed the Central government to place an affidavit before the top court regarding compliance of directions issued by Commission for Air Quality Management in areas that comes under Centre's control. The response shall include construction activity going on in Central vista project. As per the directions, construction activities had to be banned except for those permitted by the court.

The bench also comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant was hearing a petition pertaining to Delhi air pollution.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh appearing for the petitioner told the court that "Central vista is going on in full swing right under the nose of the Supreme Court," even when its not an essential activity. "Central vista cannot be more important than the lives of the people. Today morning also I have checked, I will show the video how construction and dust is there," said Singh.

"Don't think that we don't know anything," said CJI. He said that he has read affidavits and know what are the issues and he will ask for an explanation from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre. However, CJI said that the question is now we are struggling and how should we control pollution. One issue should not be flagged in a manner that it diverts from the main issue, said CJI.

Court asked about the compliance of directions by the states. SG Mehta told the court that they have been conducting surprise checks and have found that there are certain violations like DG sets are still in operation, waste management not being done properly etc. He said that the Centre has done everything that it could under its statutory powers except for registering criminal charges against the state. He said that all decisions are taken after taking on board the chief secretaries of the states, their environment Secretary, CPCB and still some directions are not being complied with.

CJI said that if they can identify the issues court can issue directions. He also expressed disappointment over commission's role. CJI said that commission was constituted so that they take decisions but what they are doing is just forwarding court's orders.

It directed the Delhi, UP, Haryana and Punjab government to submit an affidavit detailing what directions they have implemented issued by the commission and what remains. The court asked them to comply with the directions which are remaining.

The court today had also expressed concern over rising AQI levels and virus at the same and wondered how the situation will be dealt with. SG assured the court that the issue of virus will be dealt with separately.

The matter will be heard again on 2nd December.

