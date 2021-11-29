New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu today urged all sections of the House to ensure ‘democratic and parliamentary space’ to enable a productive winter session and lamented the failure on the part of all concerned to introspect over the unruly incidents during the last monsoon session and commit to do the needful to prevent their recurrence.

Naidu said so during his observations in the House on the first day of the winter session today. Noting that some members of the House were not present during the commemoration of the Constitution Day on November 26, he referred to the people of the country opting for democracy for peaceful socio-political and economic transformation of the country, and said; "Accordingly, the Constitution prescribed dialogue and debate in the legislatures for negotiated pathways for development based on the will of the people conveyed in succeeding elections to the Parliament and state legislatures,”

Stating that the disruptions and unruly conduct of some members during the last monsoon session continue to haunt all, Shri Naidu urged the members to draw right lessons from it as all sections of the House and the country ended up as losers from the derailed monsoon session.

Referring to the highs and lows witnessed during the last 11 sessions presided by him over the last four years, Naidu urged the members to create ‘democratic and parliamentary space’ in the House so that all issues can be taken up. He said, “Each one of you can raise any issue in an appropriate manner and unequivocally express your point of view on any issue if only we create space for that instead of din in the House. There is a certain scope for that kind of a democratic and parliamentary space with collective will….I look forward to manifestation of that spirit during this session,”

RS chairman referred to the turn of events during the closing moments of the last monsoon session and noted that the responses of the leading lights of the House and all concerned was not to his expectations.

“The treasury benches wanted a detailed enquiry into the conduct of some members during the final two days of the last turbulent session. I have tried to reach out to the leaders of various parties. Some of them made it clear that their members would not be a party to any such enquiry. Some leaders however, expressed concern over the way the functioning of the House was derailed and condemned the unruly incidents. On my part, I was expecting and awaiting the leading lights of this august House to take lead in expressing their outrage over what had happened during the last session with assurances of introspection and spirited efforts to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Such assurances by all concerned would have helped me in appropriately handling the matter. But unfortunately, it was not to be,” lamented Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu informed the House that the eight Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha held 21 meetings for a total duration of 39 hours 33 minutes with a commendable average attendance of 48.58% per meeting. The Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture reported the best performance with an average duration of 2 hours 48 minutes and attendance of 51.61% per each of the four meetings. The Committee on Commerce held the highest number of five meetings for a total duration of eight and half hours.

Naidu informed the House that the Committee on Education heard and interacted with a ninth class student from Haryana while examining the issue of ‘Reforms in Content and Design of Text Books’ during the inter-session period. He said; “This is a good evidence of reaching out to the stakeholders for effective feedback and for informed reporting on the subjects chosen for examination by these committees. This stakeholder consultations place these committees on a higher pedestal in aid of the Parliament”.