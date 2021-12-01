New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, state governments and TRAI to take action against actor Kangana Ranaut for her social media posts regarding Sikhs and not allow any of her posts to show without amendment, deletion, modification or censoring.

The plea has been filed by advocate Sardar Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal saying that lakhs of Sikhs have been tremendously hurt by her posts and such statements develop a racial discrimination, hate based on faiths and have potency of even riots.

As per the petitioner, post by Ranaut infers "Sikh farmers as Khalistani terrorists, upholds the genocide of 1984, means that Sikhs should be treated as a lower race like unwanted mosquitoes and they need a guru like Indira Gandhi when the eternal guru of the Sikhs is Guru Granth Sahibjee,"

"The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious sentiments along with being defamatory as well as portray Sikhs in totally anti-national colour. It also justifies innocent killing of Sikhs. The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a serious punishment under law. They cannot be brushed aside or excused," read the plea.

Petitioner contends that Khalistan issue is separate from farmer issue and blending them together, Ranaut is meant to gain cheap publicity and misrepresent Sikh farmers. And the farmers who protested against the farm laws were from all the faiths and states and not just Sikhs belonging to Punjab.

The petitioner prays that all the complaints and FIRs registered against Kangana Ranaut be sent to the Khar police station at Mumbai for investigation and Khar police be directed to file a chargesheet in a period of six months and the trial court complete the trial within two years.

