New Delhi: "We have noted the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19, Omicron. We express our solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, who have so far been affected by the Omicron variant", the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement on Monday.

He said that the Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including supplies of Made-in-India vaccines.

Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally. In this regard, the Government has cleared all orders placed so far by COVAX for supplies of COVISHIELD vaccines including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho.

We have also cleared supplies of COVAXIN to Botswana. Any new requirement projected either bilaterally or through COVAX will be considered expeditiously, the MEA said.

India also stands ready to supply essential life-saving drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and medical equipment such as ventilators, as may be required. Indian institutions would favourably consider cooperation in genomic surveillance and virus characterization related research work with their African counterparts, it added.

We have noted the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19, Omicron. We express our solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, who have so far been affected by the Omicron variant.

India has, so far, supplied more than 25 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines to 41 countries in Africa, including nearly 1 million doses as granted to 16 countries and more than 16 million doses under the COVAX facility to 33 countries.