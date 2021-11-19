New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday that the Depression lay centered at 0530 hours IST of 19th November 2021, over north coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood, near Lat. 12.5°N and Long. 80.0°E, about 60 km south-southwest of Chennai and 60 km north- northeast of Puducherry to weaken into a WML during the next 12 hours.

Early on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. "The Depression over the southwest of Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry & Chennai during 0300-0400 hours IST (3-4 AM ) of today, the 19th November 2021," the IMD said in an update on its official Twitter handle.

Due to depression, there are heavy rains in Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam and Anantapur districts of Andhra Pradesh and water flows in Tirumala temple premises.

