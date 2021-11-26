New Delhi: To mark a massive protest against inflation and price hike, Congress party has decided to hold a mega rally on December 12, here in Delhi.

This "Mehangayi Hatao Rally" will also be addressed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi

'Modi & MEHANGAI' have become the bane of people's lives. The unprecedented price rise and inflation have demolished the savings, the household income and budget of every family in the country," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement on Friday.

The statement further read that this rally will give a "decisive warning" to the Modi government to stop its "loot" and reduce the "backbreaking" prices. "We shall continue our struggle until the Modi government backs down," it added.

He alleged that the people of India are suffering unbearable cruelty and untold misery on account of the BJP government's lopsided policies. "The Modi government remains oblivious to this insurmountable pain and suffering of people. Backed by a section of the electronic media, the only solution offered by Modi government is a divisive religious discourse or sporadic diversionary statements to reset the agenda from fundamental issues affecting the lives of the people," he said in the statement."

He also accused the Modi government of remaining indifferent to the woes and agony of ordinary citizens.