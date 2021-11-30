New Delhi: A day after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs got suspended for 'unruly and violent behaviour' in the parliament during the monsoon session, 16 opposition parties have decided to boycott the ongoing winter session of parliament unless the government get it revoked. The suspended MPs will also hold a sit-in protest at the Gandhi statue in the parliament premises tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that if the suspended MPs would apologise then it would consider revoking the decision.

Congress MP from Kerala, Hibi Eden called the decision "unnatural". He added, "It is not something in the usual pattern. Whenever a session happens, all disciplinary actions are entitled to that session. This particular incident happened in the last session. It is not right to take a decision for the entire winter session. That cannot be accepted," he said.

When asked about the matter, Hibi Eden said, "There are rights of the members. There are many vital issues that should be raised in Parliament. Sometimes, these opportunities have been denied in the Parliament but as an Opposition, we have to raise issues of the people. That is why MPs sometimes come into the well to mark their protest."

Congress MP Hibi Eden has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the Government of India to take a strong stand for the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation in connection with introducing disciplines on fisheries subsidies. "I had written a letter to Prime Minister and fisheries minister regarding the same where the traditional fishermen, especially from the southern states and Gujarat also, whose life and livelihood is dependent on fishing," he told ETV Bharat.



He added, "The developed countries are of the view that these subsidies should be taken off. These interests would hamper the life and livelihoods of traditional fishermen. It is a very vital meeting which is happening today in Geneva. The Government of India should take a strong stand against this particular decision and support the traditional fishermen."

