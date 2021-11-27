New Delhi: Congress party on Saturday, extended its support to the protesting farmers, who have once again asserted their demand for a legislative guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. This comes after Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions, suspended its November 29 tractor march to Parliament in a well-attended meeting today.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "This is farmers decision but we are standing by them. It is their protest so it will be according to their strategy. Their demand is correct. What political parties failed to do, farmers have accomplished. We bow to them,"

Earlier today, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the protesting farmers to return home, saying that there is "no point" in continuing the agitation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an announcement of repealing the three farm laws.

"It is not about the three farm laws. Farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for MSP, roll back of electricity bills, and others, which should be considered. Repeal of three laws is half acceptance of farmers demands," Udit Raj argued.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Congress MP Manish Tewari had also raised a point over the repeal of three farm laws as he tweeted, "Why rub it in especially when @PMOIndia has apologised to farmers. In the statement of Objects & Reasons of The Farm Laws Repeal Bill -2021 why write ”Even though a Small Group of Farmers are Protesting against these Laws” demeans sacrifice of 700 odd Farmers who died struggling."

When asked about the Tweet, Udit Raj said, "If there is just a small group then why government had to bow down? Democracy talks about majority. PM Modi lies and discredits others. He wants to make an impression that there is nobody except him."