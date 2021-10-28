CBI arrest a sub-inspector in Delhi on charges of corruption



New Delhi: A sub-inspector posted at Maidan Garhi police station in South Delhi district has been arrested by the CBI team on charges of corruption on Thursday.
According to sources, the SI identified as Bhojraj has been arrested at the Select City Mall in the national capital.
The CBI had received complaints of corruption against the sub-inspector following which action has been taken against him and the whole matter is being investigated.
