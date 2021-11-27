New Delhi: Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijju, announced on Saturday that Central government has approved of Rs 9,000 crores for judicial infrastructure after the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, had requested for judicial infrastructure development. He said that government is also committed in investing maximum resources for developing next generation infrastructure.

The Union minister was speaking at the celebration of 72nd constitution day attended by CJI NV Ramana as well.

While speaking at the event, Rijju also talked about artificial intelligence and its importance in flow management, court management, case management clearance rates, online information of case laws etc, which could improve the efficiency of the judiciary. He said that AI can not replace human judges but can always assist by giving unbiased opinion.

"Of course trained machines, however intelligent, can not replace human judges, nevertheless they may help the judges in the decision making process by giving calculated and unbiased opinions. Synchronization of AI with human wisdom can help bring speed to delivery of justice," said Rijju.

CJI NV Ramana speaking at the event thanked the government for releasing funds but said that what is important is that funds are utilized, it reaches the target.

"As informed by the Honorable Law Minister Kiren Rijju, the government has been allocating substantial amounts for development of judicial infrastructure. However as I have highlighted yesterday funds are not the problem. The problem is with some of the states not coming forward with ideas to match the grants. As a result the central funds largely remain unutilized that is the reason why I am proposing the Special Purpose Vehicle of Judicial Infrastructure Authority. I beseech the Minister to take the proposal to logical conclusion. I also want the Honorable minister to expedite the process of filling judicial vacancies," said CJI Ramana at the event.

The event was also attended by Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice LN Rao, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice UU Lalit.

