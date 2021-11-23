New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan sustained minor injuries after her car crashed into a road divider at Malviya Nagar, Shivalik Road, in Delhi on Monday. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Her assistant was also present with her in the car, both Arshi Khan and her assistant had minor injuries in the accident. Both were taken to nearby hospital and and as no one was seriously hurt, police have not registered any case. She returned to Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Arshi Khan had come to Delhi for the shooting of one of her Bollywood films, and during this time she had an accident. Arshi Khan is learning wrestling and sports for her film. Arshi Khan came as a contestant in the 11th season of Bigg Boss, she also took a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 14.

