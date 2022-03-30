New Delhi: The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in a tweet on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) desires to murder Aam Aadmi Party President and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He warned BJP in a press conference, "don't try to touch Arvind Kejriwal, the country will not tolerate it."

The tweet came after when activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led by its president Tejasvi Surya staged a protest at Kejriwal's residence demanding his apology for allegedly "mocking" Kashmiri Pandits. They attacked Kejriwal's house, broke CCTV cameras, security barriers, and the boom barriers on the gate.

Manish Sisodia alleged, "BJP goons ransacked Arvind Kejriwal's house". Not only this, he said, "Instead of stopping them, the BJP police brought them to the door." The incident took place during the protest organized at the residence of the Chief Minister located in Civil Lines against the statement given by the CM in the assembly regarding the film Kashmir Files. The house was vandalized while people raised slogans.

According to DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi, "70 protesters were immediately detained by the policemen present on the spot regarding the uproar at the Chief Minister's residence. Legal action is being taken by the Civil Lines Police Station."

According to North District DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi, "the protest was organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) outside the Chief Minister's residence around 11.30 am, 150 to 200 protesters reached the Chief Minister's residence. These people were opposing the statement given by the Chief Minister in the assembly regarding Kashmir Files Films."

The DCP further added, "Around 1 pm, some of these protesters broke the barricade outside the Chief Minister's residence and entered inside. They raised slogans and said abusive words against the Chief Minister. They also had a box of paint which they threw at the door of the Chief Minister's residence."

Meanwhile, the sources said that an FIR can be registered soon regarding the whole incident.

