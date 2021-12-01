New Delhi: Assam and Manipur have witnessed a sudden increase in civilian killing this year while the entire northeast have also witnessed a sharp spike in insurgency related violence this year in comparison to the previous year. A home ministry statistics said that 11 civilians were killed in Assam up to November 15 this year in comparison to the killing of only two civilians last year.

Similarly, Manipur also witnessed death of nine civilians this year in comparison to the zero deaths last year.

Significantly, 13 insurgents have been killed in Assam this year whereas five insurgents were killed by the security agencies in counter insurgency operations.

Similarly, Manipur witnessed killing of 18 insurgents this year. The State also witnessed killing of seven insurgents last year.

In a statement submitted in the Parliament on Tuesday, the Home Ministry said that Assam did not witness death of any security personnel during the same period whereas three security personnel died in Manipur in 2020 followed by the death of five security force personnel this year.

The latest incident that rocked Manipur took place on November 13 where Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, and his family members were killed. Four other quick action team members were also killed in the ambush that was carried allegedly by PREPAK/PLA combined insurgent members.

The home ministry statistics further said that the entire northeastern region have also witnessed a sharp increase in insurgency related violence.

As many as 163 insurgency related incidents occurred in northeastern region in 2020 followed by 187 incidents in 2021.

Talking to ETV Bharat, former director general of police of Assam, Prakash Singh said that sudden spike in the increase in insurgency related violence in Northeast is a worrisome trend. "The entire northeastern States have been witnessing a declining trend in the last three years. But sudden spike in such violence especially in Assam and Manipur is quite worrisome," said Singh.

According to the home ministry statistics, 308 insurgency related violence took place in northeast in 2017, followed by 252 in 2018, 223 in 2019, 163 in 2020.

However, 187 insurgency related violence took place on northeast this year. "A few insurgent groups which are still active in Northeast are trying to make their presence felt in the region and that is why they get involved in subversive activities," said Singh.

It may be mentioned here that no separate funds are allocated for military operations in northeastern region. However, the central government reimburses the security related expenditure to the northeastern States.

Mizoram is the only peaceful State in northeast which has not witnessed any insurgency related violence since 2016. Whereas, in Tripura two security force personnel and one insurgent have died in such violence this year.

The scheme for security related expenditure (SRE) in northeast is being implemented in all the States except Mizoram and Sikkim.

As per government records, reimbursement made to the northeastern states under SRE scheme during the last three years Rs 250 crore for 2018-19, Rs 320 crore t in 2019-20 and Rs 185.25 crore in 2020-21.

