New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, two more BJP leaders joined Congress, on Monday, giving a jolt to the saffron party in Uttrakhand. These leaders include Deepak Bijalwan, District Board President of Uttarkashi, and Malchandra, ex MLA from Karauli.

This comes a day after the working President of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Uttarakhand unit Anant Ram Chauhan joined the Congress in Delhi after meeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Apart from this, the Congress party launched a theme song for its election campaign in Uttrakhand, on Monday, with a punchline of "Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada" to draw attention to BJP changing its chief minister in the state three times.

"Today, we are seeking change not only for power but the preservation of democracy to fight for the concept of development which has been distorted. The Centre has acknowledged the failure of the ‘double engine’ government by changing chief ministers thrice," said Uttarakhand Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Harish Rawat.

He further added, "The double engine governance model failed in the state. Why the second chief minister was appointed remains a mystery. Only two people, the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister know the reason behind the mystery. The third chief minister was also going to become a casualty but managed to stay. Uttarakhand is feeling a sense of insult."

It must be noted that Congress’ state unit presented a united face at the launch of the theme song, days after Harish Rawat expressed anguish on Twitter alleging that the party's state unit has factionalism.

When asked who will the party's face in the upcoming Assembly polls, Rawat replied, "People will be the face."

