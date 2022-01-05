Coimbatore: Kerala Congress leader KSBA Thangal was arrested at Coimbatore airport for carrying seven bullets and a .22 mm gun without license. CSIF officials, who recovered the gun and bullets from his luggage, realized that the gun wasn't in working condition.

KSBA Thangal told the officials that he wasn't aware of the gun and bullets being taken from his luggage. He was handed over to Peelamedu police for further investigation.

The Kerala Congress leader was supposed to travel Amritsar, via Banglore from Coimbatore.

