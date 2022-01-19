Chennai: Actor Nikki Galrani's house in Chennai was robbed allegedly by her servant, who took off with items worth Rs.1.25 lakh worth from her residence.

Nikki Gilrani hails from Karnataka and has starred in Tamil movies likes Motta Siva Ketta Siva, Emerald Coin and Darling. Recently, the actor also acted in director Sasikumar's movie, Rajavamsam.

Gilrani has a flat in an apartment in Royapet area of Chennai. On January 11, the actor filed a complaint in the police station, stating that her house servant by the name of Dhanush, had stolen items worth Rs.1.25 lakh from her residence.

Around the same time, VCK party member Chelladurai complained in the police station that Dhanush had been illegally detained for theft and that action should be taken against the actor.

Based on both the complaints, police started an investigation and confirmed that Dhanush was guilty, on the basis of the CCTV footage. They also found that he was hiding in Tirupur. Police officials arrested him and confiscated the actor's belongings from him.