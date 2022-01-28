Chennai: A retired teacher from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, who passed the NEET exam at the age of 61, has announced that he is giving up his MBBS seat.

The counseling for MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses started on Thursday, January 27, while the counseling for government school students under the 7.5% quota was held on Friday.

In the second phase, K. Sivaprakasath, a 61-year-old retired school teacher from Dharmapuri has been given the opportunity to participate.

However, the former teacher, having written the NEET exam last year, suddenly announced on Friday that he is going to give up his MBBS seat.

Sivaprakasath was scheduled to participate with one of his students in the counseling taking place on Friday.

