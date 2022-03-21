Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Chennai police on Saturday raided a rave party that was underway at a resort owned by a Congress MLA. Acting on a tip-off, Tambaram police commissioner M Ravi raided a resort at Panaiyur in ECR, Chennai where a rave party was held on Saturday night. The resort is owned by Congress party MLA Hasan Maulana. More than 500 youths had participated in the event, which went beyond 1 am.

Meanwhile, being a good Samaritan, Commissioner Ravi advised the youth gathered in the event not to get addicted to drugs to overcome the depression. The youth should think about the future before indulging in such activities, he said. The police seized cocaine, drugs, including cannabis, foreign liquor and foreign cigarettes worth several crores in the raid.

