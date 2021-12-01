Chennai: Sleuths from Income Tax (IT) department had on Wednesday conducted sudden searches in 14 premises of Super Saravana stores across the state for alleged tax evasion. Around 100 IT officials were said to have been involved in the raids at different locations in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

According to sources, the textile company- Super Saravana Stores had been established by Selvarathinam since 1969. Later, the company was expanded across the state. Under such circumstances, IT officials entered the various premises belonging to Saravana stores at around 8.30 am simultaneously today morning and began searches.

In Chennai, the officials conducted raids at T.Nagar Saravana textile outlet and jewelry shop. Sleuths also began searches at Saravana store owner's son-Rajarathinam house located at Lakshman road. Further, raids were also conducted at the textile shops and Saravana Super Stores in Purasaiwalkam and the furniture shop of the group at Chrompet and Porur in the city. Sources also added that such raids were in an exigency, as the officials learned that the biggest group evaded tax and this spurred the officials to conduct the searches.

As far as Madurai city is concerned, officials began searches by 9.30 am at Saravana Selvarathinam multi-super market located at Azhagappan nagar. It is said that a team consisting of 20 officials were raiding and inspecting the important documents.

Since IT officials have been conducting raids, security was beefed up and customers approaching the shops were not allowed. Further, shops' employees were instructed to wait outside. Searches were also held in Coimbatore.

Searches are still on, according to sources.