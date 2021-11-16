Hyderabad: Chennai police kicked up a storm after registering the address of a deceased homeless minor girl as c/o platform in the accident register, and downplaying it as their official jargon.

Social activist Vanessa Peter took to twitter and urged Chennai Police to be sensitive towards the feelings of people after the latter while registering the death of a minor girl, who was homeless, mentioned her address as 'c/o Platform'.

According to Peter, a 10-yr old girl who was living with her mother at Ratan Bazaar in the city died of illness and as the girl's mother (single parent) did not own a house nor could afford a rented house, had been living in the streets for long.

When registering her death in the 'accident register', police had mentioned 'c/o Platform' in the address section, the activist wrote, adding that she was appalled by the choice of words.

On having enquired further, she was informed that this has been the practice when it came to people, who were homeless and who did not have a roof above their heads.

"No parent anywhere in the world would want to see their child referred to 'C/o Platform'," she tweeted, urging police to consider the feelings of those who are unable to afford a place for themselves.

Seeking intervention from the City police top brass, she has sought the police to be sensitive to the feelings of the homeless and in such cases mention the nearby location of those persons.

"I appeal the police to be sensitive to the sentiments of the people. If a person does not have an address, the police could mention the nearby location where the person usually resides. Under any circumstances, please do not refer anyone as 'C/o Platform'," she tweeted.

