Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and his wife Lakshmi took the precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Chennai Omandurar Government Medical College hospital on Thursday. With the corona vaccination drive in full swing across India, the central government has given permission to administer the booster dose vaccine.

Booster dose vaccination is being given to frontline workers and people who are over 60 years of age and with comorbidities. In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Booster Vaccine Camp in Chennai's Pattinapakkam on 10 January.

R.N Ravi had to undergo a blood pressure test before taking the vaccine and he was monitored for ten minutes after taking the precautionary dose. He had no side effects.

Chief Minister MK Stalin was vaccinated with a booster dose at the Kaveri Hospital in Chennai two days back.

In Tamil Nadu, 35.46 lakh people are eligible for booster dose vaccination. Among them, 9.78 lakhs are frontline staff, 5.65 lakhs health workers and 20.3 lakh are people over 60 years of age with comorbidities.

Those who have been vaccinated twice and are past 35 weeks or nine months are eligible for the booster dose.