CHENNAI: After a hiatus, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( AIADMK) conducted its executive committee meeting headed by party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswamy at the party headquarters in Royapettah here on Wednesday and unanimously appointed Tamil Magan Hussain as an interim presidium chairman, who was earlier holding various posts in the party. Such announcement comes days after the death of senior AIADMK Madhusudhanan in August 2021.

In the meeting, the party has passed 11 resolutions including a massive protest against DMK, which completely failed to implement the poll promises that included the development of underprivileged people. "The DMK party has miserably failed to keep its poll promises including for the welfare of underprivileged and downtrodden sections. Moreover, it is not clear when the ruling party will implement schemes and projects mentioned in the election manifesto. So, the AIADMK functionaries and members should exert pressure on the DMK by staging various protests," noted one of the resolutions, while another resolution stated that the AIADMK cadres should also put pressure on the DMK to distribute the compensation for the people who were rendered homeless in the recent rains.

"The committee also took a resolution and urged the cadres to hit the ground running to register the landslide victory in the ensuing urban body elections and trounce the DMK, while the AIADMK is keen to celebrate the Golden Jubilee birthday anniversary of former state Chief Minister MGR," it said.

Subsequently, the AIADMK executive meet made amendments to the bylaws of the party to allow primary members of the party to elect coordinator and joint coordinator by a single vote. Moreover, the amendments to bylaws completely closed the door on expelled party general secretary VK Sasikala, who still kept claiming to be the party's general secretary and remained a big threat to the party.

Later, addressing the media, former minister D Jayakumar said that only those who have been primary members for five years or more are eligible to vote for electing the party leadership. Speaking to a volley of questions, he justified the expulsion of the former AIADMK minister Anwar Raja for his reported remarks against the party's top leaders and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. "It is a party's disciplinary action," Jayakumar pointed out.

